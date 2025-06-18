Colorado Rockies Predicted to Make Legacy Selection in Upcoming MLB Draft
According to MLB Draft guru Kylie McDaniel of ESPN, the Colorado Rockies are going to take another Holliday in this upcoming draft:
In his latest mock draft, McDaniel has infielder Ethan Holliday projected to land with the Rockies at No. 4. He's the son of former Rockies outfielder Matt Holliday.
This is one of the most well-known connections in the draft, and Holliday is likely to go fourth if he doesn't go first. I'd guess this would be for an overslot bonus, similar to what Colorado did with Charlie Condon last year. Colorado is also tied to Aiva Arquette and Kyson Witherspoon, though I think it'd also be looking at whichever of the three college lefties remain if Holliday isn't available.
Ethan Holliday, who plays high school baseball in Stillwater, Okla., is one of the most well-known draftees considering his father and his brother, Jackson, are recognizable names.
Matt Holliday played 15 years in the big leagues with the Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, and New York Yankees. He spent part of eight years in St. Louis, six with Colorado, one with New York and part of one with Oakland. He was a seven-time All-Star selection, received MVP votes in eight different seasons and finished fifth in the 2004 National League Rookie of the Year voting. He also helped the Rockies make their only World Series appearance in 2007. They lost that series to the Boston Red Sox.
Selecting Ethan Holliday would give the Rockies organization some excitement that it desperately needs. Colorado enters play on Wednesday at 16-57 and with the worst record in baseball. They are on track to be the worst team in baseball history, surpassing last year's Chicago White Sox (41-121).
The draft begins on July 13.
