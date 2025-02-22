Minor League Baseball

Colorado Rockies Prospect Zac Veen Celebrates Towering Home Run With Crazy Bat Flip

Zac Veen flung his bat towards the mound after crushing a 433-foot home run in the Colorado Rockies' spring training showdown with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Zac Veen (73) connects against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Zac Veen (73) connects against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Las Vegas Ballpark. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Zac Veen has certainly had a stylish spring training so far.

The Colorado Rockies outfield prospect showed up to camp with long purple hair. With Cactus League action getting started this weekend, he bleached his locks platinum blonde.

So when the 23-year-old blasted a 433-foot home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, it's no surprise that he unleashed an explosive bat flip.

It was so aggressive, in fact, that Veen seemed to apologize for flinging his bat towards the mound the moment he left the batter's box.

Through two Cactus League contests, Veen is batting .400 with four RBIs, six total bases and a 1.700 OPS.

Veen was the Rockies' first round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He was a consensus top 50 prospect in baseball entering the 2022 and 2023 seasons before suffering wrist, back and thumb injuries and seeing his production dip over the past two years.

The outfielder hit .258 with an .805 OPS last year, primarily between Double-A and Triple-A. Across his minor league career, Veen has averaged 19 home runs, 32 doubles, five triples, 95 RBIs and 63 stolen bases per 162 games.

Veen ended 2024 as the No. 3 prospect in Colorado's farm system, but he was not included in MLB Pipeline's preseason top 100. He is expected to make his major league debut in 2025, and how he performs throughout the rest of spring training could decide how soon his promotion comes.

The Rockies added Veen to their 40-man roster in November, protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft.

