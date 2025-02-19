Fastball

Colorado Rockies Sign Veteran Relief Pitcher Scott Alexander to 1-Year Contract

Scott Alexander, who has strung together solid campaigns with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics, is set to join the Colorado Rockies' bullpen in 2025.

Sam Connon

Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Scott Alexander (54) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
In this story:

The Colorado Rockies have signed free agent relief pitcher Scott Alexander, Just Baseball's Patrick Lyons reported Wednesday.

Per Lyons, Alexander is joining the Rockies on a one-year major league contract. The 35-year-old left-hander has 10 MLB seasons under his belt, immediately making him the most experienced member of Colorado's bullpen.

To make room for Alexander on their 40-man roster, the Rockies designated infielder Aaron Schunk for assignment.

Alexander made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals back in 2015, spending three seasons with the club before getting shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The southpaw proceeded to make 132 appearances over the next four seasons, until he opted to join the San Francisco Giants in free agency.

From 2016 to 2022, Alexander went 12-9 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.290 WHIP, 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.7 WAR.

Alexander's production slipped in 2023, when he managed to go 7-3 in spite of his 4.66 ERA, 1.366 WHIP, 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.2 WAR. He bounced back after finding his way to the Oakland Athletics in 2024, though, posting a 2.56 ERA, 1.190 WHIP, 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.2 WAR across 45 games.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

