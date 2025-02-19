Colorado Rockies Sign Veteran Relief Pitcher Scott Alexander to 1-Year Contract
The Colorado Rockies have signed free agent relief pitcher Scott Alexander, Just Baseball's Patrick Lyons reported Wednesday.
Per Lyons, Alexander is joining the Rockies on a one-year major league contract. The 35-year-old left-hander has 10 MLB seasons under his belt, immediately making him the most experienced member of Colorado's bullpen.
To make room for Alexander on their 40-man roster, the Rockies designated infielder Aaron Schunk for assignment.
Alexander made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals back in 2015, spending three seasons with the club before getting shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The southpaw proceeded to make 132 appearances over the next four seasons, until he opted to join the San Francisco Giants in free agency.
From 2016 to 2022, Alexander went 12-9 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.290 WHIP, 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.7 WAR.
Alexander's production slipped in 2023, when he managed to go 7-3 in spite of his 4.66 ERA, 1.366 WHIP, 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.2 WAR. He bounced back after finding his way to the Oakland Athletics in 2024, though, posting a 2.56 ERA, 1.190 WHIP, 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.2 WAR across 45 games.
