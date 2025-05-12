Miami Marlins' Agustín Ramírez, Robby Snelling Debut on Top 100 Prospects List
The Miami Marlins may not boast the best of the best when it comes to high-level prospects, but their farm system just carved out more real estate in MLB Pipeline's top 100.
The outlet released its updated list Sunday, accounting for the start of the minor league season and the rookies who have graduated. While the Marlins already had three prospects ranked inside the top 100 entering 2025, that number has officially climbed to five.
Left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling debuted at No. 94 following his solid start to the year with Double-A Pensacola. Through six appearances, the 21-year-old boasts a 3.86 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, all while boosting his fastball velocity to 94 miles per hour.
The second Marlins prospect who broke into the top 100 is catcher Agustín Ramírez, who has been in the big leagues for three weeks now. The 23-year-old has hit .262 with an .874 OPS across 17 games since his promotion, becoming the No. 97 prospect in baseball in the process.
Ramírez is batting just .174 with a .534 OPS over his last 12 games, though, while veteran catcher Rob Brantly is likely to come off the injured list as soon as this week. With Liam Hicks and Nick Fortes on the roster already, Ramírez could very well return to Triple-A before he exhausts his rookie eligibility.
Both Snelling and Ramírez joined the Marlins ahead of last summer's trade deadline. The former was part of the return package for relievers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing, who got sent to the San Diego Padres, while the latter came over from the New York Yankees in the Jazz Chisholm Jr. deal.
Left-handed pitcher Thomas White and shortstop Starlyn Caba are still the Marlins' top-two prospects. Their previous No. 3 prospect, right-handed pitcher Noble Meyer, is now sitting at No. 5 in the system after dropping 22 spots from No. 76 to No. 98.
