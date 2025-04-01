Colorado Rockies Top Prospect Chase Dollander Expected to Make MLB Debut in May
The Colorado Rockies' pitching staff could be getting some reinforcements in the near future, specifically in the form of 23-year-old right-hander Chase Dollander.
MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra published an article Tuesday predicting which top prospects would make their big league debuts this season. In the case of Dollander, Dykstra believes he will be join the Rockies' MLB rotation at some point in May.
Dollander spent spring training with the Rockies, making six starts during Cactus League play. He went 2-3 with a 7.13 ERA, 1.528 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, resulting in a demotion to Triple-A Albuquerque to open the regular season.
In his first career Triple-A start, though, Dollander allowed just one earned run with five strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work.
The Rockies selected Dollander with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft. He made his professional debut in 2024, going 6-2 with a 2.59 ERA, 1.195 WHIP and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings between High-A and Double-A.
MLB Pipeline has Dollander ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Colorado's farm system. He is ranked No. 24 overall, which is fifth-highest among right-handed pitchers.
As it stands, the Rockies' starting rotation is made up of Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, Ryan Feltner and Germán Márquez. Austin Gomber is still on the injured list, having made his first rehab start in Triple-A over the weekend, so Colorado does not currently have a fifth starter.
Dollander won't beat Gomber back to the big league roster, barring a setback in Gomber's recovery from his shoulder soreness, but he may not be that far behind after all.
