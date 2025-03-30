Athletics Top Prospect Nick Kurtz Launches Missile For 1st Career Triple-A Home Run
Just two games into his Triple-A career, Nick Kurtz has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with.
The 22-year-old first baseman, who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Athletics' farm system, made is debut with the Las Vegas Aviators on minor league Opening Day on Friday. He went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in that contest against the Reno Aces, then took things one step further on Saturday.
Kurtz went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and four runs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. The highlight of his breakout performance came in the bottom of the sixth, when he crushed a 108.8 mile-per-hour line drive 418 feet to right for a two-run home run.
Kurtz has mashed at every level, starting with his dominance at Wake Forest. In 164 career NCAA appearances, Kurtz hit .333 with 61 home runs, 182 RBIs, 189 walks and a 1.235 OPS.
That production convinced the A's to take Kurtz with the No. 4 overall pick last summer, and it didn't take long before he earned his first promotion. Kurtz saw action in seven Single-A games before getting called up for five Double-A games, batting .368 with four home runs, 13 RBIs, 12 walks and a 1.283 OPS on the whole.
The Athletics gave Kurtz some extra reps at the Arizona Fall League at the end of the season, and he proceeded to hit .353 with a 1.058 OPS.
Kurtz has spun that success into an impressive start in Triple-A, so it may not be long before he earns a spot on the big league roster.
MLB Pipeline has Kurtz ranked as the No. 38 prospect in baseball – third-highest among first basemen.
Related MiLB Stories
- WOOSOX STILL STAR-STUDDED: Even with Kristian Campbell getting called up to the Red Sox's active roster, top prospects Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer remain with Triple-A Worcester. CLICK HERE
- HERZ HITS IL: DJ Herz, who the Nationals sent down to Triple-A last week, suffered a UCL sprain at the tail end of his shaky spring training. CLICK HERE
- O'S GET TOP PROSPECT BACK: Juan Nuñez is once again a top-30 prospect in the Orioles' farm system after failing to make the Padres' roster as a Rule 5 Draft pick. CLICK HERE
