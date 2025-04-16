Colorado Rockies Triple-A Affiliate Goes Viral for Incredibly Wild Scoring Play
As the saying goes, you had to see it to believe it.
The Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, entered the home half of the sixth inning trailing the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Yanquiel Fernandez grounded out to lead off the inning off pitcher Omar Cruz, who was beginning his second inning of relief. Warming Bernabel followed with a walk, and Sterlin Thompson was called out on strikes.
A throwing error by third baseman Nate Mondou put Austin Nola on second and Bernabel on third. Aaron Schunk walked to load the bases.
Jordan Beck then walked to score Bernabel and tie the score at 2. And that’s where things got really interesting.
Ryan Ritter walked to score Nola. But Schunk, seeing no urgency on the part of the Chihuahuas, stole home. Beck took off for third, and a throwing error by Cruz trying to throw him out wound up in left field, scoring Beck.
Here's the play, as it happened.
A bases-clearing walk. How often do you see that?
Ron Marinaccio replaced Omar Cruz and restored order as he got Sam Hilliard to fly out, with Albuquerque up 5-2. The Isotopes scored single runs in the next two innings to push the final score to 7-2.
The Rockies have two MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects – No. 23 Chase Dollander, who is pitching with the parent club, and outfielder/third baseman Charlie Condon. He is ranked No. 27 and started the season on the injured list.
Condon has a non-displaced fracture of the left wrist, suffered in the spring. The Rockies selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft and signed him to a $9.25 million bonus.
