Colorado Rockies' Ryan Ritter, Welinton Herrera Named to Prospect Team of the Week
Of all the minor league players who enjoyed standout performances this past week, two of the hottest came from the Colorado Rockies' farm system.
MLB Pipeline revealed its Prospect Team of the Week on Monday, highlighting the players who performed the best between May 12 and May 18. Ryan Ritter was named the top shortstop in all the minors, while Welinton Herrera was held up as the best relief pitcher.
Ritter hit .455 with one home run, four doubles, two triples, nine RBIs, three walks and a 1.475 OPS with Triple-A Albuquerque this past week. As for Herrera, he tossed 3.0 perfect innings across three outings with High-A Spokane, notching five strikeouts and two saves along the way.
Ritter, 24, is ranked as Colorado's No. 12 prospect – higher than any other shortstop in the organization. In the wake of his breakout week, the University of Kentucky product is now batting .253 with eight home runs, seven doubles, 25 RBIs, 31 runs and an .884 OPS through 39 games in 2025.
Herrera is ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the Rockies' farm system. The 21-year-old southpaw is 1-0 with a 0.49 ERA, 0.764 WHIP, 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings and 10 saves on the season.
