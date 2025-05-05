John Oliver Offers to Blindly Rebrand MiLB Teams on HBO's 'Last Week Tonight'
Minor league baseball can often live in the shadows, outside of viral clips, the short stays of top prospects and the occasional promotional stunts that hit it big.
But Sunday night, the teams so regularly overlooked by the national media got their time in the spotlight from an unexpected outlet.
The most recent episode of the Emmy-winning HBO comedy series "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" was centered mostly its main story about mass deportations from the United States. To close out the show, though, Oliver had an 11-minute segment focused on the wild world of minor league baseball.
Most of the segment was spent celebrating the gimmicks and mishaps that give MiLB so much character, but Oliver wasn't completely satisfied with every team's efforts.
"My only real criticism is that some minor league teams just aren't really pulling their weight, as some are just boringly named after their major league affiliate like the Worcester Red Sox or the Iowa Cubs," Oliver said. "Others are just first-thought choices like the Buffalo Bisons and the St. Paul Saints, which is pretty disappointing. Because in not embracing the glorious eccentricity the magnificent league they belong to, they're kind of leaving money on the table."
So, as is often the case with Oliver's show, he swooped in with an over-the-top proposal to remake the minors in his own image.
"We are willing to use all of our resources and stupidity to give one minor league baseball team a total rebrand," Oliver said. "We will give you a new team name, a new mascot, we will even throw you a theme night. It will be personalized, it will be personalized and it will be bespoke. I promise, we will put just as much time, energy and research into this as we do exposing the dark underbelly of America's criminal justice system – arguably more. And we will do this in the spirit of your team, city and the league to which you belong."
Oliver had a few conditions, however. Teams that are interested in his offer are not allowed to ask any questions or give any notes if they agree from a rebrand, and they are required to follow through with what the show gives them.
As he made his way over to a miniature baseball stadium set in his studio in New York, Oliver prompted teams to reach out at johnoliver@buntstuff.com. It remains to be seen which clubs will make a play for a rebrand, if any, and how long it will take to implement said rebrand.
Related MiLB Stories
- NATS PROSPECTS THRIVES: Travis Sykora racked up six strikeouts in 2.0 innings with the Washington Nationals' affiliate in the Florida Complex League on Saturday, putting his hip surgery behind him. CLICK HERE
- MAYO EARNS PROMOTION: Coby Mayo, the No. 2 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system and the No. 12 prospect in baseball, has replaced a banged-up Ramón Urías on the active roster. CLICK HERE
- WILD WALK-OFF: Ryan Ward, in the midst of an explosive season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, powered the OKC Comets to victory in wild fashion. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.