White Sox Turn to Top Prospects Hagen Smith, Tanner McDougal for Playoff Push

The Chicago White Sox are promoting two of the franchise's top pitching prospects to the big leagues during a weekend clash with a divisional opponent.

White Sox left-hander Hagen Smith and right-hander Tanner McDougal have been called up to the majors, the team announced on Saturday. As the corresponding moves to make room for Chicago's No. 2 and No. 4 prospects on MLB Pipeline, respectively, right-hander David Sandlin and left-hander Noah Schultz have been optioned to Triple-A. Right-hander Wikelman González was also designated for assignment.

Smith and McDougal will both make their MLB debuts whenever they enter a game for the White Sox. While the two young hurlers are expected to be starters in the long term, they've been pitching in relief for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights since July. And now, the highly touted prospects will have the chance to add some firepower to Chicago's bullpen.

What should White Sox fans expect from Tanner McDougal and Hagen Smith in 2026?

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Tanner McDougal poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, McDougal has a 3.44 ERA in 17 minor league games this season, striking out 44 batters in 36 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old posted a 3.00 ERA in six Triple-A starts and has a 4.26 ERA in 11 appearances out of the bullpen. But the 2021 fifth-round draft pick has allowed just three earned runs in nine Triple-A relief outings over the last month.

Meanwhile, Smith has a 4.32 ERA in 20 Triple-A games this year, racking up 87 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings. The 22-year-old had a 4.67 ERA in 14 starts for Charlotte but has a 1.42 ERA in six relief appearances. The southpaw even earned the first save of his minor league career in his most recent outing. But the 2024 first-round draft pick also missed about a month of the season with a left shoulder impingement. Similarly, McDougal went on the injured list at the end of April due to a right forearm flexor strain and didn't return to game action until early July.

Heading into their game on Saturday, the White Sox sit atop the American League Central with a 59-56 record. But they're currently on a four-game losing streak and are playing against the Cleveland Guardians, who are only two games back of Chicago in the AL Central. That means Smith and McDougal could make their big league debuts at a crucial point in the White Sox's season this weekend.