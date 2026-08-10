White Sox Prospect Hagen Smith Tosses Hitless Outing in MLB Debut

The Chicago White Sox added two of the organization's top pitching prospects to their bullpen this weekend. And one of those young hurlers has now made his big league debut.

Left-hander Hagen Smith, MLB Pipeline's No. 51 overall prospect for 2026, threw two scoreless innings of relief in the White Sox's 5-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. The 22-year-old entered the game in the second inning following a lengthy rain delay and picked up the win on the mound after tossing two hitless frames. He did, however, walk four batters and struck out three in his 48-pitch outing.

Smith was called up to the majors on Saturday alongside one of Chicago's other top pitching prospects, right-hander Tanner McDougal. While both pitchers are expected to be starters in the future, they've each dealt with injuries this year and were moved to the Triple-A bullpen in July. And now, the young arms will be tasked with helping the White Sox in their battle for a playoff spot.

What can White Sox fans learn from Hagen Smith's MLB debut?

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox selected Smith with the fifth-overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. The southpaw only appeared in 43 minor league games before making his MLB debut this weekend. The 22-year-old had a 4.32 ERA in 20 Triple-A games this year. But after dealing with a left shoulder impingement in June that sidelined him for about a month, the young lefty posted a 1.42 ERA in six relief appearances with the Charlotte Knights following his return from injury.

While Smith kept the Guardians off the scoreboard in his big league debut, many White Sox fans will probably want to keep an eye on his control in his next few outings. The first-round pick has walked 40 batters in 58 1/3 innings in Triple-A this year. In 2025, he had 56 walks in 75 2/3 innings. After issuing four free passes on Sunday, Chicago fans will likely wonder whether that's the start of a worrying trend or a mere side effect of a young pitcher making his MLB debut.

With Smith's first relief appearance in the majors out of the way, all eyes will now turn to McDougal for his anticipated big league debut.