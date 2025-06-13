Could Boston Red Sox Minor Leaguer D'Angelo Ortiz Follow His Famous Father to Fenway?
D'Angelo Ortiz can call the first six weeks of his pro career in the Boston Red Sox organization a success.
The son of Red Sox great and National Baseball Hall of Fame member David Ortiz is hitting .333 on the season for Boston’s Florida Complex League club after back-to-back two-hit games. He’s riding an eight-game hitting streak after a 2-1 loss Friday to the FCL Twins.
Ortiz, who turns 21 on July 4, has a slash line of .333/.424/.385/.809. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect hasn’t developed the power of his father yet.
D’Angelo Ortiz has no homers and nine RBIs. David Ortiz retired with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs.
The younger Ortiz is a corner infielder who also has some speed with six stolen bases.
He played in the Futures Collegiate League and at Miami Dade College before being selected by the Red Sox in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
No one yet is calling D’Angelo Ortiz “Little Papi”; he has a long way to go to come close to the accomplishments of Boston’s beloved “Big Papi.” The elder Ortiz played 14 of his 20 seasons with the Red Sox, winning three World Series. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 2022 after having been selected in his first year of eligibility.
He ended his career with a .286 average with 2,472 hits and 632 doubles.
D’Angelo Ortiz is off to a strong start to his career – one his father certainly can be proud of. The FCL Red Sox are 13-17 on the season and face the Twins again Saturday morning at JetBlue Park Complex in Fort Myers.
Related MiLB Stories
AFTER THE ROMAN EMPIRE: With Roman Anthony called up to the Boston Red Sox, who is the next No. 1 prospect in baseball? CLICK HERE
'THAT IS INSANE!': Marcelo Mayer really, really liked his bobblehead. CLICK HERE
FUTURES GAME: An Atlanta Braves icon will manage the National League minor leaguers in the Futures Game in July. CLICK HERE
MOTOR CITY SADNESS: A shoulder injury, and subsequent surgery, are ending the season of Single-A Lakeland's Bryce Rainer. CLICK HERE