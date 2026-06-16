History Behind Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong's Cycle vs. Rockies

On Monday night, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had one of the best games by an offensive player so far this season.

Crow-Armstrong has had a very solid season so far, but that has gone under the radar thanks in large part to a few very public miscues out in center field. Overall, Crow-Armstrong has played in 73 games for the Cubs this season and is slashing .277/.351/.493 with an .844 OPS, 13 homers, 35 RBIs, 24 walks, 16 stolen bases, 12 doubles, four triples and 43 runs scored. Despite a few viral misses in center field this season, he's in the 100th percentile in outs above average and arm value. Also, he's in the 94th percentile in arm strength.

He's been good overall this season and made Major League Baseball history on Monday. Crow-Armstrong completed a cycle. But that's not all. His was a reverse cycle that started with a homer and ended with a single. MLB's Sarah Langs pointed out that it's only the fifth time a player has completed a cycle in this way, dating back to 1961.

What A Night

Jun 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures after hitting a triple against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Pete Crow-Armstrong with a reverse cycle: homer, then triple, then double, then single," Langs wrote. "It’s the 5th cycle in that order in at least the expansion era (1961), joining: 07/02/2016 Rajai Davis, 05/07/2008 Carlos Gomez, 07/28/2006 Luke Scott, 05/20/1968 Jim Fregosi."

PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG COMPLETES THE CYCLE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/X3yjpSxEtL — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2026

There have been just 351 total cycles in Major League Baseball history in general, per MLB.com's Ed Eagle. It's a tough feat in itself that you don't see very often. Each season, you may see one or two. So, to complete a cycle in general is rare and interesting. The way Crow-Armstrong did it on Monday is even rarer.

Crow-Armstrong's cycle on Monday was the first one in the league so far this season after just under three months of action. The 24-year-old is a bit of a polarizing player. He broke out last season and has been very good this season, but there is a section of MLB fans that certainly aren't fans of him. Regardless of all that, history is history. On Monday, his performance against the Rockies was impressive and fans around the league should know about it.

Any time you can make history in Major League Baseball, fans around the league should know about it. In this case, Crow-Armstrong did something just four others did dating back in 1961. That's pretty cool, at least.