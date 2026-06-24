D-backs Call Up Pitching Prospect for MLB Debut Amid Rotation Injuries

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to promote one of the franchise's top pitching prospects for his first start on a big league mound.

Left-hander Mitch Bratt, Arizona's No. 14 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up to make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. To make room for the 22-year-old on the active roster, the Diamondbacks optioned left-handed pitcher Kohl Drake to Triple-A.

Over the last week, Arizona placed starting pitchers Ryne Nelson and Michael Soroka on the injured list. That created an opening in the Diamondbacks' rotation for Bratt, who's produced solid numbers so far this year in Triple-A. And depending on how he pitches in his first MLB outing, the young southpaw could be in line to make multiple starts for Arizona.

What should Diamondbacks fans expect from Mitch Bratt in big league debut?

Mar 13, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Canada pitcher Mitch Bratt in the first inning against Team USA during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bratt was a fifth-round draft pick by the Texas Rangers in 2021. The lefty was one of the prospects acquired by the Diamondbacks at last year's trade deadline in the deal that sent right-handed pitcher Merrill Kelly to the Rangers. After Kelly re-signed with Arizona in the offseason, Bratt now has the chance to play on the same team as the player he was traded for.

The 22-year-old began this year by making his Triple-A debut, and he's seen immediate success with the Reno Aces. In 11 Triple-A starts so far in 2026, Bratt has posted a 2.84 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings. Last year, the young hurler had a 3.38 ERA in 24 Double-A appearances, racking up 148 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks enter Wednesday's game with a 40-39 record, just on the outside of the National League Wild Card picture. Arizona has already turned to other top prospects this year, including outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt. But now, Bratt becomes the latest player in the Diamondbacks' farm system to get the opportunity to try and make an impact for the big league club.

Bratt was placed on the minor league injured list earlier this month due to shoulder inflammation, and he only threw 48 pitches in his last Triple-A start on June 17. So, it's safe to assume the young lefty will have his pitch count restricted in his MLB debut.