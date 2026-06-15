D-backs to Demote Top Prospect Ryan Waldschmidt as Veteran Outfielder Returns

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly set to send top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt back down to the minors.

Waldschmidt, the Diamondbacks' No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 30 overall prospect for 2026, is expected to be optioned to Triple-A on Monday, according to The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro. While Arizona has not yet confirmed the 23-year-old's demotion, this is reportedly the corresponding move to free up an active roster spot for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who's been on the injured list since May 23 due to a left hamstring strain.

The Diamondbacks called Waldschmidt up to the big leagues for the first time on May 8. But now, after spending roughly five weeks in the majors, the young outfielder is seemingly going to return to the minors to continue his development.

What's next for Ryan Waldschmidt after being sent down to Triple-A?

May 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) doubles in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Overall, Waldschmidt posted a .259 batting average, a .314 on-base percentage, and a .671 OPS with no home runs, eight RBIs, and five stolen bases in his first 33 MLB games. It seemed like the 2024 first-round pick was heating up at the plate in May, but he went 8-for-38 over his last 10 games in June.

Before being called up to the majors, Waldschmidt started the year at Triple-A. In his first 34 games with the Reno Aces, the 23-year-old produced a .289 batting average, a .400 on-base percentage, and an .877 OPS with three homers, 22 RBIs, and six stolen bases. In his first full season in the pros in 2025, the young outfielder hit .289 with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases in 134 games across two minor league levels.

With Gurriel expected to be activated off the injured list, as well as the recent return of 2021 first-round pick Jordan Lawlar, it was seemingly going to be difficult for Waldschmidt to receive everyday playing time in the majors. By optioning the top prospect to Triple-A, Arizona appears to be prioritizing the long-term development of a player who is likely viewed as a big part of the franchise's future. But if another injury pops up in the Diamondbacks' outfield, it wouldn't be surprising to see Waldschmidt back in the majors at some point again this season.