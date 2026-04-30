D-backs Prospect Druw Jones Pulls Off Feat That Eluded His Hall of Fame Father

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones will likely always be compared to his father, five-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andruw Jones. But now, the 22-year-old has bragging rights over his dad in at least one aspect of their careers.

Jones, Arizona's No. 16 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, hit for the cycle on Wednesday. The young outfielder went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles. He entered his last at-bat in the eighth inning needing a homer to complete the cycle, and the 2022 second-overall draft pick hit a two-run shot to accomplish the feat. That was also Jones' first long ball of the 2026 season.

So far this year, the Arizona prospect is hitting .229 in 19 Double-A games with one homer, seven RBIs, and four stolen bases. He's also shown off his defensive skills with some impressive web gem plays in the outfield. And now, many Diamondbacks fans will be wondering what the 22-year-old has in store next after hitting for the cycle.

Druw Jones is continuing his development in the minors

Mar 10, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Netherlands outfielder Druw Jones (4) runs toward third base against Israel during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While Jones' performance on Wednesday was undoubtedly impressive, it still might be some time before Arizona fans see the young outfielder in the big leagues. There are several outfield prospects ranked ahead of the 22-year-old in the Diamondbacks' farm system, including the team's No. 1 prospect, Ryan Waldschmidt.

Regardless, Jones has been making a slow and steady climb through the minors after being drafted with the second overall pick in 2022. In 2024, he posted a .275 batting average with six home runs, 65 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases in 109 Single-A games. Last year, Jones played 123 games for the High-A Hillsboro Hops, where he hit .255 with five homers, 56 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases. While he's 16-for-70 so far this year in his first taste of Double-A action, hitting for the cycle could be a sign that he's heating up at the plate.

Jones already had a wholesome father-son moment earlier this year when he played for the Netherlands, a team managed by his dad, in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. And now, the 22-year-old created another exciting memory with his latest performance in Double-A.