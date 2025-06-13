Debut of Milwaukee Brewers' FlamethrowerJacob Misiorowski: It Was Well Worth the Wait
Milwaukee Brewers fans saw the future Thursday night in the form of 6-foot-7 right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.
The 23-year-old no-hit the St. Louis Cardinals through the first five innings. The top pitcher in Milwaukee’s farm system, ranked No. 68 overall by MLB Pipeline, Misiorowski left in the sixth after throwing his 81st pitch of the game after he appeared to twist an ankle. The team said later he was suffering from cramps to his right calf and quad.
To the Cardinals, much of Misiorowski’s debut likely was a blur.
In all, according to MLB.com, he threw 14 pitches above 100 mph, starting with his first three. His first major league pitch registered 100.5 mph, followed by his second one at 101.8 mph and his third at 102.2 mph.
On that second pitch, he set the team record for the fastest pitch thrown by a Brewers starter, ahead of Trevor Megill’s 100.7 mph offering when he served as an opener on Sept. 19, 2023, per MLB.com.
He was still overpowering the Cardinals on his final pitch of the fifth inning, which was clocked at 101.1 mph.
An outing of five innings was good enough to get Misiorowski his first major league win in the 6-0 victory. Brewers relievers gave up three hits over the final four innings.
Misiorowski walked four batters and struck out five.
"Lot of fun,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Like everything I ever expected."
He also said he was feeling OK after the game.
"I feel like I could have kept going,” he said. “But I cramped up, and stuff happens."
On Thursday night, it was mostly all good stuff.
The Brewers selected Misiorowski in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Crowder (Mo.) Junior College.
In 68 minor league games (55 starts) in the Milwaukee organization, he has an 11-9 record with a 3.04 ERA. He has struck out 320 batters in 233.2 innings pitched.
At Triple-A Nashville this season, he made 13 appearances (12 starts) and posted a 4-2 record, 2.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 63.1 innings.
Misiorowski already is penciled in to make his next Brewers start Wednesday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
