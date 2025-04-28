Detroit Tigers' Highly-Regarded Prospect Earns Big Honor After Productive Week
Detroit Tigers' top prospect Bryce Rainer was named as the Hitter of the Week in the Florida State League after putting together a solid week for the Lakeland Flying Tigers.
The Flying Tigers are the High-A affiliate of the Tigers. Rainer had two home runs, six walks, five RBIs and a 1.271 OPS.
Rainer, 19, is the No. 4 prospect in the organization and the No. 49 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 draft out of the California high school ranks.
He's hitting .226 through the first 10 games of the year, also belting two doubles and stealing two bases. A shortstop, he's projected to make his major league debut in 2028.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Rainer most impressed scouts as an amateur by using added strength from his 6-foot-3 frame and a tightened swing to drive the ball as a left-handed hitter. There can still be length in his movements in the box, and a bat wrap gave evaluators some pause. But everything was trending in the right direction, as evidenced by him having the NHSI’s top four exit velocities last April. A solid approach helped the belief that he could be an above-average hitter in time as he continues to try to get the most out of that loud contact.
At the big-league level, the Tigers are 18-10 and in first place in the American League Central. They'll battle the Houston Astros on Monday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.
