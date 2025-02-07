Detroit Tigers Hope to Keep Recently Designated Pitcher in Minor League System
The Detroit Tigers designated pitcher Mason Englert for assignment on Friday to make room for the recently signed Jack Flaherty.
However, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris says that the team hopes to keep him in the minor league system. Evan Woodbery of MLive put that information on social media, adding that Harris expects there will be interest in the right-hander. As a result, Englert could be traded.
The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2018 draft out of the Texas high school ranks. He's made 43 career appearances at the big league level, going 5-3 with a 5.45 ERA.
Over four years in the minor leagues, Englert has gone 19-11 with a 3.91 ERA.He made 28 appearances for Triple-A Toledo last season, going 3-1 in a mostly bullpen role.
The Tigers are coming off a season in which they finished third in the American League Central, but that was good enough for a playoff spot. They defeated the Houston Astros in the American League wild card round, sweeping them in two games. The Tigers figure to be strong again in 2025, especially after adding Flaherty and former Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres in free agency.
Detroit will report for spring training next week and will be ready to open the season on March 27.
The division around them figures to be competitive again, with the Guardians bringing back Carlos Santana and signing pitcher Paul Sewald. The Kansas City Royals traded for infielder Jonathan India as well.
Related MiLB Stories
GOODEST BOY: It appears that the Lake Elsinor Storm have a new bat dog for the 2025 season! Meet Omaha! CLICK HERE:
HISTORY IN TACOMA: Meet Rylee Pay, the first full-time female play-by-play broadcaster in Triple-A. CLICK HERE:
KUHL TO ATL: Chad Kuhl, who has appeared in games for the White Sox, Nationals and Rockies, is joining the Braves organization. CLICK HERE: