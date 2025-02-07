Minor League Baseball

Detroit Tigers Hope to Keep Recently Designated Pitcher in Minor League System

Mason Englert was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday, but the front office says they hope to keep him

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Mason Englert (53) pitches in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in 2024.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Mason Englert (53) pitches in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in 2024. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers designated pitcher Mason Englert for assignment on Friday to make room for the recently signed Jack Flaherty.

However, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris says that the team hopes to keep him in the minor league system. Evan Woodbery of MLive put that information on social media, adding that Harris expects there will be interest in the right-hander. As a result, Englert could be traded.

The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2018 draft out of the Texas high school ranks. He's made 43 career appearances at the big league level, going 5-3 with a 5.45 ERA.

Over four years in the minor leagues, Englert has gone 19-11 with a 3.91 ERA.He made 28 appearances for Triple-A Toledo last season, going 3-1 in a mostly bullpen role.

The Tigers are coming off a season in which they finished third in the American League Central, but that was good enough for a playoff spot. They defeated the Houston Astros in the American League wild card round, sweeping them in two games. The Tigers figure to be strong again in 2025, especially after adding Flaherty and former Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres in free agency.

Detroit will report for spring training next week and will be ready to open the season on March 27.

The division around them figures to be competitive again, with the Guardians bringing back Carlos Santana and signing pitcher Paul Sewald. The Kansas City Royals traded for infielder Jonathan India as well.

Related MiLB Stories

GOODEST BOY: It appears that the Lake Elsinor Storm have a new bat dog for the 2025 season! Meet Omaha! CLICK HERE:

HISTORY IN TACOMA: Meet Rylee Pay, the first full-time female play-by-play broadcaster in Triple-A. CLICK HERE:

KUHL TO ATL: Chad Kuhl, who has appeared in games for the White Sox, Nationals and Rockies, is joining the Braves organization. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/NEWS