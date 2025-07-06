Detroit Tigers Make Flurry of Key Prospect Promotions, Including Kevin McGonigle
The Detroit Tigers, owners of the best record in the American League (57-34), have some important headlines at the minor league-levels as well, as the organization promoted a trio of top prospects on Sunday.
According to Tigers' reporter Cody Stavenhagen, the Tigers have promoted top prospects Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark and Josue Briceno to Double-A Erie.
McGonigle, 20, is up to the No. 7 prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline. Having a scorching hot season, he's already seen time with Single-A Lakleand and High-A West Michigan. He's hitting .358 with a .450 on-base percentage. He's also got seven homers, 39 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's struck out just 20 times in 42 total games.
Clark, also 20, was the No. 3 pick in the draft in 2023. He's the No. 12 prospect in the sport, and he's hitting .285 with a .430 on-base percentage through 68 games. He has seven homers, 47 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
As for Briceno, he's up to the No. 58 prospect in baseball. Hitting .296 this seaosn, he has a .422 on-base percentage. Armed with lots of power, he's got 15 homers and 57 RBIs.
The Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a new series beginning Monday night, and it's a battle of playoff contenders as the Rays currently sit in a wild card spot in the AL. They'll close out the final week before the All-Star break with a weekend series against the Seattle Mariners, who are now 48-42.
