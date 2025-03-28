Detroit Tigers Make Minor League Trade, Send Acquisition to Triple-A
The Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers completed a minor league trade on Thursday, with the aptly-named Brewer Hicklen being acquired by Detroit.
Per the Tigers PR group on social media:
We have acquired OF Brewer Hicklen from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a cash consideration. Hicklen has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo.
To make room for Hicklen on the 40-man roster, RHP Ty Madden has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Hicklen, 29, had recently been designated for assignment by Milwaukee. A former seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Royals, he made his major league debut in 2022. He's a lifetime .259 hitter in the minor leagues who had 22 home runs a season ago at Triple-A Nashville.
The Tigers currently have Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Manuel Margot, Parker Meadows, Wenceel Perez, Matt Vierling and Justyn-Henry Malloy as outfielders on the 40-man roster, but Vierling, Perez and Meadows are all injured. Therefore, it's understandable why the team would want more depth in the system.
The Tigers are coming off a season in which they finished third in the American League Central, making the playoffs. They beat the Houston Astros in the wild card round of the playoffs before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.
The Tigers are 0-1 on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. They'll play the Dodgers again on Friday while the Triple-A Mudhens open up their season on Friday against the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.
