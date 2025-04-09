Detroit Tigers Provide Update on Injury to Top Infield Prospect Kevin McGonigle
The Detroit Tigers issued a report on injured players throughout their farm system on Wednesday, shedding a bit of information on the injury suffered by Kevin McGonigle, a top infield prospect, in the season opener for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps last Friday.
The report on McGonigle didn’t give fans an inkling as to how much time he might miss. At the same time, the report didn’t seem to raise any alarm bells.
Here’s what it said:
“SS Kevin McGonigle (right ankle sprain) injured his right ankle while base running during a game on 4/4 and was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. He is completing rehab daily.”
He was placed on the seven-day injured list on Tuesday.
McGonigle is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 3 prospect in the Tigers farm system and the No. 27 prospect in baseball. Ahead of him on the Detroit prospect list are right-hander Jackson Jobe – on the Tigers’ roster and soon to graduate from the prospect ranks – and outfielder Max Clark, who also is assigned to West Michigan.
They are ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 and No. 5 overall prospects, respectively.
McGonigle, 20, was 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs in the season debut.
The Tigers selected McGonigle in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, No. 37 overall, out of high school in Pennsylvania.
In 96 career minor league games in the rookie, Class-A and High-A levels, McGonigle is hitting .311 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 54 RBIs with 30 stolen bases.
He has struck out just 38 times in 426 plate appearances and already is being touted as one of the top hitters in the minor leagues.
As a non-roster invitee to spring training, McGonigle batted .400 (4-for-10) with one home run and three RBIs. That homer came off MLB All-Star Aaron Nola.
McGonigle’s arrival in the major leagues isn’t projected to occur until 2027, so the Tigers can afford to be patient and make sure his injury his fully healed before he takes the field again.
