Detroit Tigers Recall Former Top 100 Prospect to Aid First-Place Roster
Infielder Jace Jung is returning to the Detroit Tigers, called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
He was at Comerica Park Monday morning as the Tigers prepared to host the San Diego Padres for a three-game series that pits the leaders of the American League Central against the top team in the National League West.
Jung is in the lineup for the Tigers on Monday night, playing third base and batting sixth.
His promotion comes after outfielder Kerry Carpenter left Detroit’s 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals with hamstring soreness.
Javier Baez is playing center field for Detroit on Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Tigers optioned utility player Ryan Kreidler to Toledo.
The Tigers selected Jung in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, chosen No. 12 overall. He was elevated to the majors last summer, making his Detroit debut on Aug. 16, 2024. Before the 2024 season, he was a consensus Top 100 prospect.
Jung, 24, appeared in 34 games with the Tigers, batting .241 (19-for-79) with 14 runs, five doubles and three runs driven in.
After batting over .300 the past two spring trainings, Jung undoubtedly went to camp this spring hoping for similar results. But he hit just .121 with nine total bases on four hits – his one RBI was a solo homer – and was optioned back to Toledo to start the season.
In 19 games with the Mud Hens in 2025, he has three home runs and six RBIs but has shown a good eye at the plate, walking 20 times with a .409 on-base percentage.
Kreidler, 27, was hitting .104 (4-for-38) with four singles and no runs driven in for Detroit.
