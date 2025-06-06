Detroit Tigers Receive Demoralizing News About Their 2024 First Round Draft Pick
Bryce Rainer, a top prospect for the Detroit Tigers, needs shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
Chris McCosky of the Detroit News posted the injury report late Friday afternoon about Rainer, taken by the Tigers with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
“SS Bryce Rainer dislocated his right shoulder diving back to first base during a game on Tuesday. He received multiple opinions and has elected to undergo season-ending surgery. He is expected to be a full participant next spring,” McCosky wrote.
Rainer is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 45 overall prospect in baseball and No. 3 among Tigers’ prospects.
Just 19, Rainer has spent the season with the Single-A Lakeland Flying Tigers. It is the first pro experience for Rainer since he was selected out of Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, whose alums include Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs, and pitchers Jack Flaherty, Max Fried and Lucas Giolito.
At Lakeland, he has played in 35 games, hitting .288 (36-for-125) with five homers, 22 RBIs and an .831 OPS.
He had found the rhythm at Lakeland just prior to the injury. In his most recent 10 games, Rainer hit .359 (14-for-39) with two homers, eight RBIs and 21 total bases.
In that stretch, he had four multi-hit games, including a pair of three-hit performances.
In high school, Rainer also was a pitcher with a fastball capable of touching the mid-90s. But he decided to turn his focus to the infield in the pros, according to MLB Pipeline, which said this:
“Rainer expressed a desire to hit and backed that up by improving in most facets as an offensive player, showing off better power and speed at a loaded National High School Invitational. He climbed up Draft boards as a result and went to the Tigers as the 11th overall pick with a $5.8 million bonus.”
The Tigers undoubtedly will be watching and working with this top prospect as he recovers from surgery.
Related MiLB Stories
'THAT IS INSANE!': Marcelo Mayer really, really liked his bobblehead. CLICK HERE
FUTURES GAME: An Atlanta Braves icon will manage the National League minor leaguers in the Futures Game in July. CLICK HERE
NO HITS FOR YOU: Jonah Tong came one out short of throwing a solo perfect game earlier this season. On Wednesday, he pitched five hitless innings. CLICK HERE