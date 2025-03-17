Detroit Tigers Send Top Prospect Jace Jung to Minors Following Shaky Spring
The Detroit Tigers have optioned infielder Jace Jung to Triple-A Toledo, the team announced Monday morning.
Jung, the No. 7 prospect in the Tigers' farm system, was competing to start at third base on Opening Day. The 2022 first round pick presumably saw his chances of breaking camp on the active roster improve when it became clear that utility man Matt Vierling would start the season on the injured list with a strained rotator cuff.
And yet, Jung hit just .121 with a .489 OPS through 14 Grapefruit League games this spring. The front office evidently thought the 24-year-old could use more time in the minors before taking on full-time role in the big leagues.
Left-handed pitcher Sean Guenther was also sent down to Triple-A alongside Jung.
Jung was a consensus top 100 prospect entering the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He topped out as the Tigers' No. 2 prospect two years ago, then made it to No. 60 in MLB Pipeline's preseason top 100 in 2024.
Jung made his MLB debut in 2024, batting .241 with a .666 OPS and -0.5 WAR across 34 games, narrowly clinging onto his rookie eligibility.
Through 253 minor league appearances, he is a .259 hitter with 44 home runs, 57 doubles, 158 RBIs, 175 walks and an .845 OPS.
Detroit is now likely to platoon Trey Sweeney and Javier Báez at shortstop with utility men Andy Ibáñez and Zach McKinstry shouldering the load at third until Vierling returns or Jung earns a promotion.
Jung's absence opens up another bench spot, which could go to infielder Ryan Kreidler, outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy or utility man Jahmai Jones. Spencer Torkelson is now expected to make the roster as the Tigers' designated hitter with Colt Keith sliding over from second to first to accommodate the arrival of free agent Gleyber Torres.
Top prospects catcher Thayron Liranzo and infielder Hao-Yu Lee were already reassigned to minor league camp last week.
Related MiLB Stories
- CANTERINO KNOCKED OUT AGAIN: Twins pitching prospect Matt Canterino, who hasn't appeared in a regular season game since 2022, will miss all of 2025 due to shoulder surgery. CLICK HERE
- TEAMS WANTED WARREN: Will Warren, ranked No. 5 in the Yankees' farm system, did not get traded despite multiple clubs reportedly showing interest. CLICK HERE
- CONDON OUT 6 WEEKS: The Rockies got dealt a tough injury blow this week when top prospect Charlie Condon suffered a fractured wrist in a minor league spring training game. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.