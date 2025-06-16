Detroit Tigers Superstar Prospect Wins Prestigious Award at High-A Affiliate
Detroit Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle was named as the Hitter of the Week in the High-A Midwest League on Monday.
The No. 23 prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline, McGonigle is part of a loaded West Michigan Whitecaps roster that also features top prospects Josue Briceno and Max Clark. It's one of the most talented rosters in minor league baseball, and is a major focus of the organizational depth the team possesses.
The 20-year-old was the No. 37 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and is projected to make his debut in 2027. He's hitting .384 this season between Single-A Lakeland and West Michigan. He's got three homers and 22 RBIs.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
McGonigle can burst out of the box nicely with above-average speed, and he gives pitchers and catchers something to monitor when on base. Most of his reps came at shortstop in 2024, but many evaluators still believe he’s a better overall fit at second base over the long term. McGonigle’s hit tool placed him on the map in a big way, making him a core piece of a burgeoning Detroit system.
The Tigers have the best record in the American League, but will be off on Monday before resuming their schedule on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Former No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize will take the mound in that one for Detroit while Bailey Falter goes for the Pirates.
Mize is 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA while Falter is 5-3 with a 3.36.
