Detroit Tigers' Top Prospect HIs Mammoth Grand Slam on Thursday Night, Continues to Impress
Max Clark, the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball, continues to excel for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps, hitting a big-time grand slam on Thursday night.
The 20-year-old was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft out of the Indiana high school ranks. He's projected to debut for the Detroit Tigers in 2027.
So far, the outfielder is hitting .293 with a .435 on-base percentage. He's also got four homers, 29 RBIs and five stolen bases. With numbers like these, he is cruising for a Double-A promotion by the end of the season.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The left-handed hitter is hit-over-power at this still-early age of his development. He ran solid contact rates against most pitch types (save for the slider) in the FSL and generally didn’t chase much, leading to healthy walk and strikeout rates. His exit velocities were around average for the level, and his power didn’t quite pop in terms of slugging numbers due to a high ground-ball rate. Just entering his 20s, Clark has already added strength from his amateur days, and if he adds a little more loft as part of that trajectory, there’s the potential for at least average power.
At the major-league level, the Tigers enter play on Friday with a 33-18 record, which is the best in baseball. They'll be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Jackson Jobe (DET) pitches against Slade Cecconi (CLE).
