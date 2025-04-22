Detroit Tigers' Young Slugger Receives Incredible Honor from Minor League Affiliate
Riley Greene had the proof put in his hands that he is a hall of famer.
He’s still years off from being ballot-eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. But on Monday, Detroit legend Alan Trammell – a special assistant to Tigers general manager Scott Harris -- presented Greene with the plaque honoring his 2025 induction into the West Michigan Whitecaps Hall of Fame.
Riley’s honor actually was announced earlier, with Greene getting the hardware on Monday.
Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press shared the photo:
The Tigers selected Greene in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft, taking him with the No. 5 overall pick out of Paul J. Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla.
He played just 24 games at High-A West Michigan in 2019 – his total time with the Whitecaps. But in all, he appeared in 203 minor league games before his call up to Detroit in 2022.
In 350 games with the Tigers, the 24-year-old Greene had an average of .264 heading into action Monday night against the San Diego Padres. He also had 357 hits, scored 190 runs, hit 43 home runs and tallied 161 RBIs.
As a minor leaguer in the Tigers’ system, he batted .293, had 232 hits and homered 31 times with 125 RBIs. He also stole 25 bases.
He entered the 2022 season ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the game by Baseball America, No. 5 by MLB Pipeline and No. 6 by Baseball Prospectus.
More Tigers’ top prospects are playing with the Whitecaps this season.
Detroit has six players ranked in the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects, and three of them are on the West Michigan roster this season: outfielder Max Clark (No. 5 overall), infielder Kevin McGonigle (No. 26) and first baseman Jose Briceno (No. 91).
