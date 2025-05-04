Ducks Interrupt Double-A Showdown Between Springfield, Northwest Arkansas
The St. Louis Cardinals were idle Saturday afternoon, as their showdown with the New York Mets was delayed to Sunday due to rain.
Their Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals, went through a very different kind of delay.
In the bottom of the fourth inning of their game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Cardinals trailed 4-0 with two runners on base. That's when two ducks took the field – one made its way toward the Springfield dugout, while the other went to the visiting on-deck circle.
The grounds crew at Hammons Field had to usher the ducks out of the field of play, all while the game stood still. When the ducks were finally taken care of, play resumed and the Cardinals stranded both runners.
The Naturals hit a leadoff home run in the fifth to make it 5-0, which was all the insurance they would need. The Cardinals staged a bit of a comeback, but ultimately lost 5-4.
Springfield and Northwest Arkansas are set to face off again Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET. Perhaps security will be on high-alert for potential duck interruptions this time around.
