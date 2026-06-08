Eli Willits, Devin Fitz-Gerald on the Move in Nationals' Farm System

Two of the Washington Nationals' highest-ranked prospects are reportedly expected to be promoted to their next respective level in the minors.

Shortstop Eli Willits is being called up to High-A Wilmington and infielder Devin Fitz-Gerald is on his way to Double-A Harrisburg, according to multiple reports by Nats.Talk on X/Twitter, The Athletic's Spencer Nusbaum, and MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra. Willits, the Nationals' No. 1 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was the first-overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft. Fitz-Gerald, Washington's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, was a 2024 fifth-round draft pick acquired by the Nationals in the January trade that sent left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers. Both minor leaguers are also featured on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list, with Willits at No. 4 and Fitz-Gerald at No. 97.

For Willits, this is his first full season of minor league action after playing just 15 Single-A games following last July's draft. Fitz-Gerald is also in his first full season in the Nationals' farm system. The 20-year-old was limited to 41 games last year, though, after suffering a season-ending left shoulder injury. And now, right around 50 games into their 2026 campaigns, both highly touted prospects are moving one step closer toward the ultimate goal of their minor league journeys.

What's next for Devin Fitz-Gerald and Eli Willits after their reported promotions?

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Eli Willits is drafted by the Washington Nationals with the first pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

So far in 2026, Willits has posted a .300 batting average, a .418 on-base percentage, and a .918 OPS with six home runs, 37 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases in 47 Single-A games. Meanwhile, Fitz-Gerald is hitting .267 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 51 High-A games. Defensively, Willits has played 40 games at shortstop this year, while Fitz-Gerald has been spread around the diamond more, making 13 appearances at shortstop, 14 at third base, and 21 at second base.

Many pundits will undoubtedly keep a very close eye on Willits since he was the first overall draft pick last year. But he's also playing this entire season as an 18-year-old and won't turn 19 until December. Fitz-Gerald will turn 21 in August, but he's played just 30 more games than Willits so far in his pro career, so the two prospects have a relatively similar amount of minor league experience.

Although the Nationals are currently 33-33 on the season, the franchise will likely prioritize its future over winning right now. With that in mind, Willits and Fitz-Gerald should be expected to continue their development in the minors for a while. But it's obviously worth monitoring the two young prospects throughout the rest of the 2026 season and beyond.