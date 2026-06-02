Jacob deGrom Finally Reaches Milestone Many MLB Fans Probably Thought He Already Hit

When healthy, Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last 13 years. But, for whatever reason, individual wins on the mound have remained elusive for the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

On Monday, though, deGrom finally captured his 100th win in the Rangers' 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The 37-year-old tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out eight. The veteran has produced many dazzling performances like this over the years, especially during some of the best seasons of his career. But whether it's been due to a lack of run support, his team's bullpen blowing a small lead, or some combination of both, it's taken much longer than some fans likely anticipated for the former New York Mets ace to reach 100 career wins.

This milestone moment for deGrom also sheds light on how the game has evolved in recent years. Previously, pitchers were often evaluated on their individual win totals, with 20-win seasons or 300 victories in a career essentially being considered requirements for a Hall of Fame résumé. But, as things stand, even reaching 200 wins in a career might be difficult for most pitchers in today's day and age.

Taking a look at the current active MLB leaders for wins

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, left, talks to Justin Verlander in the dugout during the fifth inning between Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only two pitchers in the majors right now have over 200 wins in their careers: Justin Verlander (266) and Max Scherzer (222). After that, Gerrit Cole and Chris Sale are the only hurlers who have at least 150 wins. Sonny Gray sits in fifth on the list of active win leaders at 131.

This paints a grim picture for any baseball fans hoping to see another 300-win pitcher ever again. And if Cole or Sale don't end up reaching 200 wins before they eventually retire, it could be a while before another arm hits that milestone, too.

Even one of the brightest young stars in the game, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, is at 27 wins in his third year as a pro. The 24-year-old had 11 wins in his rookie season and 10 last year. At that pace, he'd essentially have to average 10 victories over a 20-year career (while staying healthy) to reach 200 wins. A couple of campaigns with 15 or more victories would obviously change that math for Skenes, but regardless, it seems like the days of pitchers racking up massive win totals in their careers might be long gone.