3 CJ Abrams Trade Landing Spots as Trade Buzz Heats Up After Big Night

The Washington Nationals have slowly made some improvements over the last few years, but they're still not in a position to contend for the World Series. As a result, they've gained some steam as a potential seller at the trade deadline this season.

One of the players who's turned heads as a potential trade chip this season is shortstop CJ Abrams. Abrams has two additional years of arbitration left on his contract after this season, so he's much more than just a rental.

He's also in the middle of a career year that's seen him hit near .300 for the first time in his career. He's seemingly turning a corner in a big way for the Nationals, including a three-hit game on Wednesday night. Abrams clubbed two doubles early in the game on Wednesday before smashing a grand slam late.

Who could make the blockbuster move for Abrams this season?

Atlanta Braves

Apr 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The first team on this list is a bit unlikely because they're in the National League East with the Nationals. The Atlanta Braves might not be the most likely landing spot because it's hard to imagine the Nationals would want to trade a budding star to a division rival.

But the Braves desperately need a shortstop. Adding Abrams would bolster their roster in a huge way. The Braves are one of the best teams in the league right now, and their future looks just as bright. Trading for Abrams, even if it costs a haul of prospects, would help the team now and for the next few years.

New York Yankees

Aug 26, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) is picked off at first base in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees need a shortstop as badly as any team in the league after demoting Anthony Volpe to the minor leagues. The Yankees need to go all in with Aaron Judge on the roster, and a trade for Abrams would fit that mold perfectly. This would help the Yankees compete for a World Series over the next three seasons without breaking the bank. They might have to give up a haul of prospects, but that's the cost of adding a star shortstop. This is the perfect fit for both the Yankees and Abrams.

Seattle Mariners

May 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners have a lot of talent on their roster, but they could afford to add another infielder, especially while Brendan Donovan is hurt. Abrams could slot in at second base, shortstop, or third base for the Mariners, depending on where they want to play their young talent. Either way, adding a versatile infielder like Abrams to a roster that has talent but needs an infielder is the perfect solution. The Mariners also have plenty of prospects to trade from in order to bring the star to Seattle.