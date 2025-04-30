Elite Chicago Cubs Prospect Continues to Roll in 2025 After Outstanding Start
Chicago Cubs prospect Cade Horton dominated again on Tuesday night for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.
Per MLB Pipeline:
Cade Horton's hot start continues as he strikes out five across a season-high six frames
MLB's No. 48 prospect (@Cubs) has yet to give up more than 3 hits and 1 run in any of his five starts for the Triple-A @IowaCubs in 2025:
Horton was selected No. 7 overall in the 2022 draft out of Oklahoma. The 23-year-old is one of the top pitching prospects in the sport and is expected to make his debut this season, according to MLB Pipeline. He's 2-1 with a 1.17 ERA trough five starts. He's struck out 28 batters in 23.0 innings.
Lifetime, he's 8-6 in 35 minor league appearances. He has a 2.84 ERA.
He originally went to Oklahoma to play both football and baseball, but never ended up playing quarterback at the traditional power.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Horton's plus-plus mid-80s slider with two-plane depth was as effective as ever last season, producing a 49 percent chase rate and 50 percent swing-and-miss rate. His fastball dipped slightly when his shoulder began bothering him, but when healthy, he operates in the mid 90s and peaks at 98 mph with carry and run. He'll use a low-80s curveball to give hitters a different look, while his upper-80s changeup has some fade and can miss bats, but he has trouble throwing it for strikes.
At the major-league level, the Cubs enter play on Wednesday at 18-12 overall. Already a serious contender, they could be even scarier once Horton gets into the mix.
