Elite Seattle Mariners Prospect Hits a Homer Run in First Single-A At-Bat of 2025
Every single club under the Seattle Mariners umbrella has officially begun their respective 2025 seasons.
The Mariners major league team opened the season March 27. Their Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, played their first game a day later. The organization's Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox and Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts all took the field for the first time in 2025 on Friday.
The AquaSox took on the in-state rival Spokane Indians and prevailed 4-3. And one top 100 prospect wasted no time showing off the power that has helped him be recognized as one of the best prospects in baseball.
In his first at-bat of 2025, Lazaro Montes (No. 42 MLB Pipeline, No. 95 Baseball America) hit a solo home run in the top of the second that cleared the left-center wall at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Wash. The 20 year-old Montes finished the game 2-for-2 with two runs, two walks and an RBI.
Montes played 116 games last season including 51 with Everett. While with the AquaSox, he hit .260 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs. In his first full month with Everett in July last season, he hit .127 with four RBIs in 18 games. He bounced back in August and hit .411 that month with seven homers and 21 RBIs in 20 games.
Montes participated in major league camp in spring training as a non-roster invitee. In his first taste of Cactus League action, Montes showed better plate discipline that seemed to carry over into his first game in 2025.
Montes' development will be closely-monitored, and there's a very good chance he'll end the season in Double-A if everything goes according to plan.
