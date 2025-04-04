Former Seattle Mariners 2024 Draft Pick Placed on Top 100 Rankings
The Seattle Mariners farm system has been well-represented on various top 100 rankings across several publications.
Baseball America and MLB Pipeline both have seven of the organization's prospects represented in their respective top 100 lists. The Athletics's Keith Law ranked the farm system the fifth-best in the league.
Another Mariners minor leaguer recently was included among the elite lists.
Seattle's 2024 second-round draft pick, 19 year-old Ryan Sloan, made his top 100 debut in the latest list from Baseball America. Sloan was ranked No. 85 on the publication's rankings, one spot ahead of Mariners shortstop Felnin Celesten. Both players will make their debuts for Seattle's Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, this season.
The publication had the following assessment on Sloan in his latest inclusion on the top 100 list:
Sloan could be the next breakout Mariners pitching prospect. He has three potentially above-average or better pitches and a starting pitcher’s frame.
Sloan was considered one of the best prep pitchers in the 2024 MLB Draft. He already has a big-league frame (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) and has plus grades on his fastball, slider and changeup. His command graded out average with a score of 50 on Baseball America's scale.
Sloan pitched one inning for Seattle in the Spring Breakout game March 14 against the Cleveland Guardians. He struck out two batters and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits.
Sloan received solid reviews in his first spring training with the Mariners. Some scouts have predicted the Aurora, Ill., native could be the next pitcher to break through the farm system. Recent successful starting pitchers who've been developed by the organization include Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo.
Sloan will begin his professional career in an environment conducive to winning. The Nuts are back-to-back California League champions.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
HARRY FORD PUTTING TOGETHER SOLID SHOWING IN FIRST STINT WITH TACOMA RAINIERS: One of the Mariners elite minor leaguers has been performing well in his first taste of Triple-A action. CLICK HERE
LEO RIVAS, JHONATHAN DIAZ OPTIONED TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA RAINIERS: The Seattle Mariners sent the two back down with the Tacoma Rainiers in a recent round of roster moves. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LOW-A MODESTO NUTS ANNOUNCE 2025 ROSTER: The two-time defending California League champions released their roster to begin 2025 in the lead-up for their season opener April 4. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.