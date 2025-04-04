Top 100 Prospect Harry Ford Shining For Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
The Seattle Mariners elite farm system has been well-praised from a variety of sources. Most of those players won't be called up until future seasons. Most of those minor leaguers are beginning their seasons with the High-A Everett AquaSox or Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
But one of those top 100 prospects has been excelling with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Harry Ford (No. 64 MLB Pipeline, No. 95 Baseball America) was picked in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He's a two-time participant in the MLB All-Star Futures Game and was a member of the Great Britain team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Ford received a non-roster invitation to Seattle's spring training and put together a solid camp. He hit .421 (8-for-19) with five runs, a home run and six RBIs in 12 Cactus League games.
The 22 year-old Ford was assigned to Tacoma to begin the season. And so far, he's putting together a decent showcase in the Pacific Northwest. Entering Friday, Ford hit 3-for-9 with three runs, four walks, an RBI and a stolen base.
Ford played all of 2024 with the Travelers. He hit .249 with seven home runs, 45 RBIs and 35 steals in 116 games. He helped lead Arkansas to a Texas League championship.
Ford is the most experienced top 100 prospect the Mariners have based on general baseball experience. But he also faces the biggest road block in his route to the major leagues.
Seattle signed Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh to a $105 million deal that runs through 2030 with a vesting player option for 2031. Backup catcher Mitch Garver is on the team through 2025.
Ford has been used almost exclusively at a catcher and designated hitter. But he did play eight games at left field last season. Ford is a good enough athlete to get a look at designated hitter or the outfield. But it's also doubtful the Mariners will burn a call-up on Ford for just a small sample size.
But if Ford continues on his current pace in Triple-A, Seattle might not have a chance but to give Ford his first look in the big leagues.
