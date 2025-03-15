ESPN MLB Insider Says Kansas City Royals Prospect Has Chance to Be a Star... And Soon
The Jac Caglianone hype watch is officially on after ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan wrote that the Kansas City Royals youngster has a chance to be a star... and soon.
Passan wrote the following in his 30-team preview that was released on Friday.
The 22-year-old slugger, chosen No. 6 in last summer's draft, has crushed three home runs in 14 at-bats and struck out just three times. If Caglianone can avoid the swing-and-miss travails that waylay sluggers with similar power, it's very simple: He will be a star in the big leagues soon.
Recently, minor league baseball insider Sam Dykstra said that Caglianone had the best power of any prospect in the minor leagues. He's currently ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the sport, via MLB Pipeline, and he'll eventually pair with Bobby Witt Jr. to make an exciting nucleus for the Royals, who advanced to the American League Division Series last season.
Caglianone led the Florida Gators to a College World Series berth in 2024, and because of his robust college experience, he could be a quick riser through the minor leagues. MLB.com predicts that he'll make his major league debut in 2026, but perhaps it will be sooner, to Passan's point.
He hit .241 in 29 games after getting drafted last year, playing for High-A Quad Cities. He had two home runs and 14 RBI. It's unclear where he'll start the 2025 season, but if he starts at Single-A or Double-A, his year will begin on March 28.
Related MiLB Stories
M's MAKE MULTIPLE MOVES: The Mariners made several roster moves on Friday, including sending multiple spring training standouts to minor league camp. CLICK HERE:
KYLE TEEL RAKING: While it still seems unlikely that he makes the Opening Day roster, Chicago White Sox top prospect Kyle Teel is showing out this spring following a trade from the Red Sox. CLICK HERE:
AWARD HONOREES: The Toronto Blue Jays honored their 2024 organizational players of the year this week at spring training in Dunedin. CLICK HERE: