ESPN MLB Insider Wants Philadelphia Phillies to Move Veteran and Make Room For Top Prospect
ESPN MLB insider/researcher Paul Hembekides would like to see the Philadelphia Phillies move shortstop Trea Turner to center field as early as Opening Day in 2026.
Speaking on the Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney, "Hembo" explained why Turner is no longer passable at shortstop and said moving him to the outfield would allow him to use his speed and athleticism more.
Furthermore, it would also open up a path for top prospect Aidan Miller at shortstop.
He also posted this, about Turner, on June 2:
Trea Turner has minus-27 defensive runs saved as Phillies shortstop (since 2023), 11 runs worse than any SS over that span.
With 8/218 left on that contract, he's destined for center field (and will thrive there).
Miller, 20, is currently at Double-A Reading. A first-round pick in 2023 out of the high school ranks, he's hitting .241 with five homers, 15 RBIs and a .337 on-base percentage. He is projected to make his major league debut in 2026, though Opening Day next year may be a little too quick. He's ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline.
The Phillies enter play on Thursday at 37-24 and in second place in the National League East. They'll finish out a series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. ET. Left-hander Jesus Luzardo will pitch for Philly against Chris Bassitt.
Luzardo is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA while Bassitt is 5-3 with a 3.80 ERA.
The two teams have split the first two games of the three-game series.
