Ex-A's, Astros Pitcher Signs With Arizona Diamondbacks on Minor League Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks and free agent pitcher Brandon Bielak reached an agreement on a minor league contract.
That’s according to Ari Alexander of television station KPRC 2 in Houston, who shared the news via social media on Tuesday:
He will head to spring training at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., this week.
A 28-year-old New Jersey native, Bielak played collegiately at Notre Dame and was selected by the Houston Astros in the 11th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He made his debut with the Astros in 2020 and remained with Houston until the then-Oakland Athletics acquired him on May 16, 2024. His stay on the A’s roster was brief – just six games split between May and September – with 16 games at Triple-A Las Vegas in between.
Bielak became a free agent at the end of the season.
The right-hander could provide some versatility for the Diamondbacks, given his ability to start or work in relief.
He has made 76 major league appearances, starting 21 games and finishing 20 others with one career save. His record is 12-13 with a 4.63 ERA, throwing 204 innings and striking out 160.
After a 5-6 record and a 3.83 ERA for Houston in 2023, Bielak was 1-0 with a 5.16 ERA for the Astros and A’s last season. He made 16 appearances – all in relief – but struggled with his control. He struck out 14 batters but walked 13 in 39 total innings.
With a deep pitching rotation in the desert, headlined by newly acquired Corbin Burnes, Bielak is unlikely to see time as a major league starter with the franchise, especially with former starter Jordan Montgomery waiting in the wings in long relief. Perhaps Bielak could best serve the Diamondbacks waiting at Triple-A for a call-up.
