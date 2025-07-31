Exciting Two-Way Prospect Enters Seattle Mariners Top 30 List After Active Trade Deadline
As part of an active trade deadline, Seattle Mariners two-way prospect Grant Knipp has entered the team's Top 30 prospects, as per MLB Pipeline.
This came as a result of the team dealing away Jeter Martinez for reliever Caleb Ferguson, but there has been more movement in the wake of the team trading away Hunter Cranton and Juan Bergos in the late Wednesday deal that netted Eugenio Suarez.
Knipp is ranked as the organization's No. 27 prospect.
Knipp, a former college catcher at Campbell turned two-way prospect, is out for the season with Tommy John surgery. He had been scheduled to represent the Mariners at the Spring Breakout games this past spring.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
They also announced Campbell University standout Grant Knipp as a two-way player when they took him in the sixth round and signed him for a slightly under-slot bonus of $275,000. Knapp wasn’t a “normal” two-way guy -- he had been Campbell’s primary catcher, hitting over .400 with 18 homers in his Draft year with a grand total of four collegiate innings on the mound
Knipp actually joined the 'Refuse to Lose' podcast earlier in the offseason and you can learn more about his story in the podcast player below:
At the major league level, the Mariners enter play on Thursday at 57-52 and in a tie for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 6:40 p.mm. PT.
