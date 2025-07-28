Seattle Mariners Outfielder Makes Epic History on Multiple Fronts
By hitting his 20th home run of the season over the weekend in Anaheim, Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena made history on multiple fronts.
Per Francys Romero on social media:
Randy Arozarena has joined Rafael Palmeiro, Jose Canseco, Tony Perez, Jose Abreu, and Yoenis Cespedes as the only Cuban-born players with five or more consecutive MLB seasons with 20+home runs.
The 30-year-old outfielder, who the M's acquired last trade deadline season from the Tampa Bay Rays, is hitting .247 this season with 20 homers, 52 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He's been an integral part of the M's lineup, pairing with Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, and now Josh Naylor, who was brought in last Thursday.
An All-Star this season as well, Arozarena is carrying a .352 on-base percentage and a 137 OPS+. A seven-year veteran of the St. Louis Cardinals, Rays and Mariners, he is a .253 career hitter who helped lead the Rays to the World Series in 2020. He has 111 career home runs and 366 total RBIs.
Arozarena also made team history, per Romero:
Randy Arozarena is the first Seattle Mariners player with 10 home runs in the month of July since Alex Rodriguez in 1999.
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 56-50 and in a tie for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll take on the Athletics on Monday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. PT. The A's are coming off a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros.
JP Sears (A's) pitches against Luis Castillo (M's).
