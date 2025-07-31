Seattle Mariners Jettison Previously Productive Reliever in Roster Shakeup
The Seattle Mariners struck again on the trade market on Wednesday afternoon, acquiring left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for prospect Jeter Martinez.
According to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports, reliever Collin Snider has been activated from the injured list, and then designated for assignment in a corresponding move. This move gets Ferguson on the 40-man roster, but there will be another move needed to get him on the 26-man roster.
Casey Legumina and Jackson Kowar each have options and could be sent to Triple-A to make room.
Snider, 29, has struggled this season, going 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA in 24 games. He's struck out 24 batters in 26.1 innings. Despite his issues this season, Snider was a trusted member of the team's bullpen in 2024, when he had a 1.94 ERA in 42 games. The Mariners will hope he clears waivers and they can keep him in the organization moving forward.
He recently made nine appearances at Triple-A Tacoma on his rehab assignment from a flexor strain, pitching to a 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings. He allowed 14 hits and struck out nine.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 57-51 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll take on the Athletics in the finale of a three-game series in West Sacramento as they send Bryan Woo to the mound against lefty Jeffrey Springs.
The Red Sox, who are just ahead of the Mariners in the wild card standings, have already won on Wednesday, as have the Astros, who lead the Mariners in the American League West.
