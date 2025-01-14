Chase DeLauter Among Top Prospects Joining Cleveland Guardians For Spring Training
The Cleveland Guardians revealed their list of non-roster invitees for their big league Spring Training camp on Tuesday, and three of their top-30 prospects made the cut.
Outfielder Chase DeLauter, the No. 2 prospect in Cleveland's farm system and No. 41 prospect in baseball, is set to join the Guardians in Arizona next month. Catcher Cooper Ingle and left-handed pitcher Ryan Webb, who are Cleveland's No. 13 and No. 28 prospects, are also slated to see action in the Cactus League.
Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 MLB Draft, will not be joining DeLauter, Ingle and Webb in on the major league Spring Training roster.
DeLauter previously made his Spring Training debut in 2024, batting .520 with four home runs, 10 RBI, four strikeouts and five walks in 13 exhibition games.
The Guardians selected DeLauter in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of James Madison University. He has since appeared in 96 minor league contests, batting .317 with 13 home runs, 63 RBI, seven stolen bases a .904 OPS.
DeLauter has also gotten some run in the Arizona Fall League in each of the past two years, combining to hit .313 with six home runs, 38 RBI, seven stolen bases, 17 strikeouts, 26 walks and a .939 OPS in 35 games.
The 23-year-old, who measures in at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, has been heralded as a true five-tool prospect. MLB Pipeline has his power and arm tools graded at 60, while his hit, run and field tools all earned 55s.
While DeLauter isn't expected to earn an Opening Day roster spot, perhaps a breakout Spring Training could change the tides. Regardless, he is expected to make his MLB debut in 2025, giving Cleveland yet another outfielder to work with on top of Steven Kwan, Lane Thomas, Jhonkensy Noel and Will Brennan.
