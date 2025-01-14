Fastball

Chase DeLauter Among Top Prospects Joining Cleveland Guardians For Spring Training

The Cleveland Guardians are bringing Chase DeLauter back to their MLB Spring Training camp, giving the 23-year-old outfielder a chance to showcase his talents again.

Sam Connon

Feb 29, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (6) grounds out in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Feb 29, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Chase DeLauter (6) grounds out in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians revealed their list of non-roster invitees for their big league Spring Training camp on Tuesday, and three of their top-30 prospects made the cut.

Outfielder Chase DeLauter, the No. 2 prospect in Cleveland's farm system and No. 41 prospect in baseball, is set to join the Guardians in Arizona next month. Catcher Cooper Ingle and left-handed pitcher Ryan Webb, who are Cleveland's No. 13 and No. 28 prospects, are also slated to see action in the Cactus League.

Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 MLB Draft, will not be joining DeLauter, Ingle and Webb in on the major league Spring Training roster.

DeLauter previously made his Spring Training debut in 2024, batting .520 with four home runs, 10 RBI, four strikeouts and five walks in 13 exhibition games.

The Guardians selected DeLauter in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of James Madison University. He has since appeared in 96 minor league contests, batting .317 with 13 home runs, 63 RBI, seven stolen bases a .904 OPS.

DeLauter has also gotten some run in the Arizona Fall League in each of the past two years, combining to hit .313 with six home runs, 38 RBI, seven stolen bases, 17 strikeouts, 26 walks and a .939 OPS in 35 games.

The 23-year-old, who measures in at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, has been heralded as a true five-tool prospect. MLB Pipeline has his power and arm tools graded at 60, while his hit, run and field tools all earned 55s.

While DeLauter isn't expected to earn an Opening Day roster spot, perhaps a breakout Spring Training could change the tides. Regardless, he is expected to make his MLB debut in 2025, giving Cleveland yet another outfielder to work with on top of Steven Kwan, Lane Thomas, Jhonkensy Noel and Will Brennan.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News