Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Cole Young Likely to Begin Season in Triple-A
The Seattle Mariners major league lineup is all but set before Spring Training officially begins.
The Mariners reunited with 2024 starting second baseman Jorge Polanco on a one-year, $7.75 million deal on Jan. 30. Unlike 2024, he's expected to play third base for Seattle.
The only position left for the Mariners to sort out is second base, which the team will likely handle in-house. Several players from 2024 including Leo Rivas, Ryan Bliss and Gold Glove-winner Dylan Moore are expected to compete for the position. Top 100 prospect Cole Young is also expected to have a chance to snag the spot.
According to a story from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Seattle is open to the idea of Young potentially earning the role, but the odds are still on him beginning 2025 in Triple-A with the Tacoma Rainiers.
Young has been lauded as a polished athlete with a mature approach at the plate, and the Mariners officials are open to the idea of Young coming into Spring Training and performing so well that he forces their hand and simply wins the second-base job. The most likely scenario, though, is that Young opens the season in Triple-A Tacoma with the possibility of a mid-season call-up. One talent evaluator who has closely monitored the Mariners farm system said Young would be best served by spending a full season in Triple-A, with an eye on an MLB promotion in 2026.
The report about the talent evaluator's assessment falls in line with the assumption of Young's major league status going into the offseason.
A story from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer published on Nov. 8, 2024, reported Young was expected to begin 2025 with the Rainiers. But the article also mentioned the Mariners previously expected Polanco to be a two-year bridge at second base until Young was ready to be called up in 2026. The M's declined Polanco's option at the outset of the offseason, only to bring him back Thursday.
A lot of things have changed since the article was published. But as the saying goes, "the more things change, the more they stay the same." Polanco is still on the team, albeit in a different role, and Young still has an upward climb to carve out a starting role on the 26-man roster.
Based on Jude's reporting, Young will get a legitimate chance to be the team's starting second baseman. But there might be too many players in front of Young for him to reach that goal to start 2025.
The Mariners report to spring training in just under two weeks.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HOUSTON ASTROS REPORTEDLY "SERIOUSLY PURSUED" JORGE POLANCO: The Seattle Mariners reunited with Jorge Polanco, who opted for a return to the Pacific Northwest over signing with the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER BRYCE MILLER NAMED TOP 100 PLAYER BY MLB NETWORK: The third-year starting pitcher clocked in as the No. 87 player in baseball according to MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now series. CLICK HERE
MARINERS BRING BACK JORGE POLANCO ON ONE-YEAR, $7.75 MILLION DEAL: The Seattle Mariners brought back Polanco to play third base after an injury-plagued, down season in 2024. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.