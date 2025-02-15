Former Playoff Hero Eddie Rosario Signs MiLB Deal with World Champion Dodgers
Veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario agreed to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Ari Alexander had the information on social media.
He marks the second notable minor league contract for the Dodgers in as many days, as the team also signed veteran Michael Chavis on Friday.
Rosario, 33, is a 10-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, and Washington Nationals. Though most known for his successful six-year run in Minnesota, he was an integral part of the Braves winning the World Series in 2021. He won the National League Championship Series MVP as the Braves advanced to the Fall Classic before beating the Astros in the World Series.
Lifetime, he's a .262 hitter with 169 homers. He hit a career-high 32 back in 2019 for the Twins. He also had 109 RBI that season and then hit 13 more in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He struggled last season, hitting just .175 in 91 games for the Nationals and Atlanta.
It seems unlikely that he'll make the Dodgers roster out of camp given how loaded the roster is, but if he plays well in Cactus League action, he may find himself as a trade piece for the Dodgers before Opening Day.
Several teams around the league could still use offensive help at this time and Rosario might be able to provide it. He received MVP votes during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but he has never made an All-Star Game.
The Dodgers won the World Series in five games last season over the Yankees.
