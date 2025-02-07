Former Baltimore Orioles Slugger Inks MiLB Deal with Arizona Diamondbacks
According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, former Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini has agreed to a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Comeback alert: Veteran 1B/OF Trey Mancini and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training, a source tells ESPN. Mancini, 32, didn’t play last year but has remained in shape and is looking to get back to MLB.
Mancini has spent seven years in the big leagues with the Orioles, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. He has been at the big-league level for eight years but missed all of the 2020 season while battling colon cancer.
As the Orioles were going through the worst of their rebuild, Mancini was the brightest light for years. He hit 35 homers back in 2019 and also hit more than 20 homers in three other seasons. He was traded to the Astros in 2022 and helped the Astros win the World Series before spending part of 2023 with the Cubs before being let go.
He hit just .234 in Chicago with four home runs in 79 games.
He signed a minor league deal with the Marlins last offseason but did not make the majors.
The Diamondbacks have certainly had an eventful offseason: They lost longtime first baseman Christian Walker in free agency (to the Astros) and traded for first baseman Josh Naylor. Furthermore, they signed former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to a lucrative multi-year deal.
Arizona last made the playoffs in 2023.
