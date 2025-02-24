Minor League Baseball

Former Boston Red Sox IF/OF Lands With Tampa Bay Rays on Minor League Deal

Boston's AL East rival gives Jamie Westbrook an invitation to spring training and a chance to impress the Rays.

Boston Red Sox second baseman Jamie Westbrook catches a pop fly during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park in Boston on July 10, 2024.
Boston Red Sox second baseman Jamie Westbrook catches a pop fly during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park in Boston on July 10, 2024. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Rays signed infielder Jamie Westbrook to a minor league contract on Monday, issuing an invitation to spring training as a non-roster player.

A fifth-round 2013 draft pick out of high school in Chandler, Ariz., by his hometown Diamondbacks, Westbrook paid his dues in the minor leagues until he made his debut last June 2 with the Boston Red Sox.

He also played in the farm systems of the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees before signing a one-year deal with the Red Sox for the 2024 season.

With the Red Sox, he appeared in 21 games, hitting .150 (6-for-40). He had two home runs and drove in seven.

He has had a long and successful minor league history, however.

Westbrook, 29, has appeared in 1,212 games in the minors, batting .279 with a .782 OPS. He has 1,234 hits, including 132 home runs, with 635 RBIs.

Sandwiched around his call-up to the Red Sox last season, Westbrook appeared in 102 games at Triple-A Worcester, hitting .277 with 12 homers and 71 RBIs.

In parts of six seasons at Triple-A, he’s appeared in 449 games, tallying 444 hits, 255 RBIs and a .832 OPS to with a 15.8% strikeout rate and 11.3% walk rate.

During his MLB tenure with the Red Sox, Westbrook appeared in 19 games at second base and one at third; he also can play the outfield. But with a stacked depth chart in the infield for Boston at both the MLB and Triple-A levels, it’s no wonder the Red Sox didn’t re-sign him as a free agent.

The Rays also have a good supply at infielders, but there’s one thing all major league teams know. It doesn’t hurt to have major league-ready depth just a call away in Triple-A, if that’s where Westbrook lands.

