Minor League Baseball

Former Boston Red Sox Infielder, Current Broadcaster Critical of Minor League Baseball

Speaking on the "310 to Left" podcast, Lou Merloni discussed his issues with the way that the game is being taught at the lower levels.

Brady Farkas

Oakland Athletics third baseman (2) Lou Merloni hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix, AZ in 2007.
Oakland Athletics third baseman (2) Lou Merloni hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix, AZ in 2007. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Speaking on the "310 to Left" podcast, former Boston Red Sox infielder and current Red Sox broadcaster Lou Merloni was critical of Minor League Baseball and the way that players are taught the game these days.

I ​just ​think ​it's ​learning ​the ​game. ​And ​we've ​had ​this ​discussion ​before. ​I ​don't ​think ​they ​learn ​the ​game ​in ​the ​minor ​leagues. ​I ​just ​don't. ​I ​think ​they ​focus ​so ​much ​on ​individual ​achievement. ​You ​know, '​let's ​talk ​about ​your ​first ​step. ​Where ​does ​that ​rank? ​Let's ​talk ​about ​your ​exit velo. ​Let's ​talk ​about ​your ​chase ​rate.' ​Well, ​are ​we ​talking ​about ​winning ​baseball ​games? ​Are ​we ​talking ​about ​throwing ​it ​to ​the ​right ​base ​enough? ​Or ​is ​it ​all ​individual ​achievement? ​Like ​back ​in ​the ​minor ​leagues ​you ​were ​learning ​things ​in ​A-​ball. ​You ​made ​a ​couple ​mistakes, ​then ​you ​got ​to Double-A ​and ​you ​maybe ​made ​one ​little ​mistake, ​you ​know, ​by ​not ​moving ​the ​runner ​or ​throwing ​base ​the ​ball ​to ​the ​right ​base ​or ​taking ​first ​to ​third ​or ​taking, ​taking ​it ​when ​you're ​not ​supposed ​to. ​Then ​by ​the ​time ​you ​got ​to Triple-A, ​you ​really ​minimize ​those ​mistakes. ​Then, ​you ​got ​to ​the ​big ​leagues ​and ​you ​can ​learn ​how ​to ​play ​big ​league ​baseball. ​The ​speed ​of ​the ​game. ​Pitchers ​you've ​never ​faced ​before, ​some ​of ​the ​little ​intricacies ​of ​playing ​the ​game ​at ​that ​level, ​now ​they're ​learning ​those ​while ​also ​learning ​which ​base ​to ​throw ​to. ​While ​also ​learning ​when ​to ​tag ​and ​when ​not ​to ​at ​second ​base, ​when ​not ​to ​go ​to ​first ​to ​third ​at ​certain ​times.

Merloni was presumably discussing what's wrong with the Red Sox, who enter play on Wednesday at 29-34. After acquiring Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Alex Bregman this offseason, the Red Sox were supposed to be World Series contenders, but it just hasn't happened.

They'll take on the Angels on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Related MiLB Stories

Related MLB Stories

CONTINUING ON: Luke Voit, who led baseball in home runs in the pandemic-2020 season, will continue his career in Japan. CLICK HERE:

ON THE MOVE? Jarren Duran, who won the All-Star Game MVP last year, is drawing trade interest from the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE:

ELLY THE MAN: Elly De La Cruz, still just 23, is in a rare and elite class of baseball history for the Cincinnati Reds. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/NEWS