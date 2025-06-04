Former Boston Red Sox Infielder, Current Broadcaster Critical of Minor League Baseball
Speaking on the "310 to Left" podcast, former Boston Red Sox infielder and current Red Sox broadcaster Lou Merloni was critical of Minor League Baseball and the way that players are taught the game these days.
I just think it's learning the game. And we've had this discussion before. I don't think they learn the game in the minor leagues. I just don't. I think they focus so much on individual achievement. You know, 'let's talk about your first step. Where does that rank? Let's talk about your exit velo. Let's talk about your chase rate.' Well, are we talking about winning baseball games? Are we talking about throwing it to the right base enough? Or is it all individual achievement? Like back in the minor leagues you were learning things in A-ball. You made a couple mistakes, then you got to Double-A and you maybe made one little mistake, you know, by not moving the runner or throwing base the ball to the right base or taking first to third or taking, taking it when you're not supposed to. Then by the time you got to Triple-A, you really minimize those mistakes. Then, you got to the big leagues and you can learn how to play big league baseball. The speed of the game. Pitchers you've never faced before, some of the little intricacies of playing the game at that level, now they're learning those while also learning which base to throw to. While also learning when to tag and when not to at second base, when not to go to first to third at certain times.
Merloni was presumably discussing what's wrong with the Red Sox, who enter play on Wednesday at 29-34. After acquiring Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Alex Bregman this offseason, the Red Sox were supposed to be World Series contenders, but it just hasn't happened.
They'll take on the Angels on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. ET.
