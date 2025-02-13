Former No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Appears Healthy at Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training
Former No. 1 overall draft pick Henry Davis appears healthy for the Pittsburgh Pirates as the team enters spring training.
Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette put out a video of Davis taking batting practice at the team's complex.
The 25-year-old Davis got just 104 at-bats at the big-league level last season and is coming off a hand injury. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2021 out of Louisville, Davis has played 99 games over the last two years, hitting just .191 with eight homers and 29 RBI.
In four minor league seasons, he's fared better, hitting .290 with 38 homers in 181 games. He played 59 games in the minors last season, hitting .307 at Triple-A Indianapolis (57 games).
The Pirates are coming off a season in which they finished last in the National League Central. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2015 but are feeling more optimistic because of the pitching combination of Paul Skenes and Jared Jones.
Skenes, also drafted No. 1 overall (2023), won the National League Rookie of the Year last season after going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in 133.0 innings and is armed with an upper-90s fastball and a power "splinker."
It's already been established that Skenes is excellent, but the question for Davis will be just how many games does he get to catch him in 2025? As of now, Davis is in a battle with Joey Bart, Jason Delay and Endy Rodriguez. Each of them are on the 40-man roster.
