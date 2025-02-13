Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Affiliate to Give Away Incredible Bobblehead in 2025
The Tampa Bay Rays' Double-A affiliate in Montgomery, Ala., is putting out an incredible bobblehead giveaway this year as they immortalize Rays' top prospect Chandler Simpson.
The Montgomery Biscuits made the announcement on Thursday, though they didn't announce the date of the release.
If you stole over 100 bases in a season, we’d give you a bobblehead too
The Chandler Simpson Bobblehead presented by Lexus of Montgomery honors his historic past season we got to witness!
2024: .355 AVG | 104 SB
Insane.
The 24-year-old Simpson stole 73 of those bases for Montgomery while also stealing 31 at High-A Bowling Green. He was selected in the 2022 draft out of Georgia Tech.
Simpson was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the organization last year, according to MLB Pipeline. Baseball America recently listed him just outside their top 100 overall prospects.
An outfielder by trade, Simpson could get a chance to make the roster out of spring training, but he seems ticketed for another minor league season, at least at the start of the year. If the Rays are in playoff position at the end of the year, he could be a huge weapon down the stretch and in October.
Simpson is not even on the 40-man roster at this point, furthering the likelihood that he starts in Double-A or Triple-A. Jonny DeLuca, Josh Lowe, Jake Mangum and Kameron Misner are the outfielders on the 40-man roster, though Tampa Bay is planning to use Christopher Morel in left field. The speedy Jose Caballero can also play in the outfield.
Tampa Bay went 80-82 last season.
